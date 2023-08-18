Alfredas runs down all the entertainment you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.

Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!

She gives us the run down on the latest celebrity gossip for the week including NeNe Leaks, Jay-Z, Lizzo and more!

The post Hot and Trending: Nene, Jay-Z, Lizzo, and More! appeared first on Black America Web.

Hot and Trending: Nene, Jay-Z, Lizzo, and More! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com