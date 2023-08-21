Hilarious Holiday Weekend: Win Tickets To The Labor Day Comedy Festival Sept. 2!

This Labor Day Weekend, get ready to laugh til it hurts! Enter today to win tickets to the Labor Day Comedy Festival with Sheryl Underwood & Friends! The laughs kick off Saturday, September 2nd at The San Luis Resort in Galveston. Featured standup comics include Juan Villareal, Lil Darrel, Melady Rico, J Cann and Ben Daniel!
Majic 102.1 is hooking listeners up with a pair of passes to the event. Complete the form below for your chance to win tickets.
