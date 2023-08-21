Majic 102.1
Listen Live
HomeEntertainment News

Hot and Trending: Kenya Moore, Brittney Spears, Drake, and More!

| 08.21.23
Dismiss
Hot Off The Wire with Alfredas

Source: Russ Parr Morning Show / Reach Media

 

Alfredas kicks off the week with all the entertainment you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.

Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!

She gives us the rundown on the latest celebrity gossip for the week including Kenya Moore, Brittney Spears, Drake, and more!

The post Hot and Trending: Kenya Moore, Brittney Spears, Drake, and More! appeared first on Black America Web.

Hot and Trending: Kenya Moore, Brittney Spears, Drake, and More!  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from Majic 102.1

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close