TMZ reports that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s second child is here, and it’s another boy!
Sources with direct knowledge tells the media outlet that the latest “A$AP Fenty” baby arrived quietly in Los Angeles on August 3rd. The baby’s full name is unknown, but we do know that it reportedly starts with an “R.”
As you know, Rihanna revealed her 2nd pregnancy in grand fashion – during her Super Bowl LVII halftime performance in February.
The newest bundle of joy joins big brother RZA Athelston Mayers, who was born in May 2022. The name, revealed around his first birthday, is a nod to the legendary MC from the Wu-Tang Clan.
One can only wonder if the new baby will have a Hip-Hop inspired name like big bro and Papa A$AP (who is named after Rakim). We think so!
Congrats!
- Hot Spot: FINALLY! Rihanna Says New Music Is On The Way & It’s “Completely Different” [WATCH]
- Rihanna Hints At New Song To Celebrate Billboard 200 Milestone
- Rihanna Is The Next Cover For ‘Harper’s Bazaar’
- Hot Spot: Here’s Why Rihanna Is Exposing Beyonce’ and Jay-Z In Her Documentary [WATCH]
- Rihanna and Jay-Z Donate $2 Million For Coronavirus Relief
REPORT: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Quietly Welcome Second Child was originally published on hiphopnc.com
-
Win $250 PLUS Tickets To See LL Cool J, The Roots and More LIVE!!
-
Luscious Celebrity Looks From LaQuan Smith We Love
-
Six Degrees Of Clarence Avant: Photos Of The Black Godfather Hanging With Black Hollywood
-
Mary J. Blige And Simone I. Smith Are Honoring 50 Years Of Hip-Hop With A Special Capsule Collection Of Doorknocker Earrings
-
Wayne Brady Reveals His Pansexuality
-
Rock The Bells Fest 2023: LL Cool J Stuns In NYC Again With Help From Queen Latifah, Run-DMC, De La Soul + More
-
You Must Ask Your Daughter’s Boyfriend These 10 Questions
-
Willie Moore Jr. Receives The St. Jude Urban Cares Radio Partner Of The Year Award