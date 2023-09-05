Win A Day of Golf: Radio One Veterans Day Golf Classic Giveaway

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

On Thursday, November 9th, 2023, Radio One Houston will host its first Golf Classic in celebration of the Veterans who have served our country with a special event for our local Houston heroes.

In 1,000 words or less, tell us why you as a Veteran or why a Veteran you know should win a free day of golf. Complete the form below to enter.

Hit the next page for official contest rules. Good luck!

