Win Tickets: Lyfe Jennings, Kevin Ross, Sentury and Tanya Nolan on Sept. 15

Published on September 5, 2023

Lyfe Jennings is coming to Arena Theatre in Houston on Sep 15, 2023 and he’s bringing along a few friends! 97.9 The Box wants to give you passes to see Lyfe, Kevin Ross, Sentury and special guest Tanya Nolan LIVE.

Fill out the form below for your chance to win!

