Win Tickets: Lyfe Jennings, Kevin Ross, Sentury and Tanya Nolan on Sept. 15

Lyfe Jennings is coming to Arena Theatre in Houston on Sep 15, 2023 and he’s bringing along a few friends! 97.9 The Box wants to give you passes to see Lyfe, Kevin Ross, Sentury and special guest Tanya Nolan LIVE.
Fill out the form below for your chance to win!
-
Legendary Game Show Host Bob Barker Dead at 99
-
Hot and Trending: Meagan Good’s Divorce,Tia Mowry, and More!
-
Save The Date: Majic Under The Stars Returns October 21st!
-
Joining RZA: 15 Baby Name Suggestions For Rihanna And A$AP Rocky’s Newborn Son
-
Finger Lickin’ Foul? KFC Called Out For Ad Campaign Deemed “Racially Insensitive”
-
You Must Ask Your Daughter’s Boyfriend These 10 Questions
-
Front Page News: Border Patrol In Texas Attempt To Remove Haitians With Whips On Horses [WATCH]
-
REPORT: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Quietly Welcome Second Child