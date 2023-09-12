Tamela Mann has another accomplishment to celebrate,
The well-awarded and well-loved gospel artist. is celebrating the latest RIAA certification of her record-breaking single, “Take Me to The King.”
The song which was written by Gospel Icon Kirk Franklin and featured on her album, Best Days, has received Double Platinum certification with more than two million copies sold since the track was released back on June 12, 2012.
“What an amazing blessing to receive this very special recognition. I’m honored Kirk and I got to collaborate on this song and I’m so thankful for the love and support of our fans who helped make this happen. I couldn’t have done it without everyone,” said Tamela.
The single was the first collaboration between Tamela and Kirk since she launched her solo career.
Congratulations! Tamela Mann’s “Take Me To The King” Is RIAA Certified Double Platinum was originally published on praisebaltimore.com
