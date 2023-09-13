There’s somethin’ bout Htown that make celebrities feel at home. Yesterday KevinHart pulled up to Palapas and took over the bar, serving drinks for the crowd.
Check out the video below.
[VIDEO] Kevin Hart Visits Houston Bar and Serves H-Town Crowd Drinks was originally published on theboxhouston.com
