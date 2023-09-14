Hot and Trending: Iman Shumpert Rumors, Sheryl Lee Ralph & More!

Alfredas gives us all the entertainment you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.
She gives us the rundown on the latest celebrity news including the rumors about Iman Shumpert allegedly cheating on his wife, how Sheryl Lee Ralph showed up and showed out, and more!
