Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness have announced their separation after almost three decades of marriage.
In a statement to PEOPLE, they said they are shifting to pursue individual growth and asked for privacy.
“Our journey now is shifting, and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.”
They first met in 1995 and married less than a year later.
“We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.”
They faced pregnancy complications early on and suffered miscarriages, but eventually welcomed their son Oscar Maximilian in 2000 and adopted their daughter Ava Eliot in 2005.
Hugh Jackman & wife, Deborra-Lee Furness separate after 27 years was originally published on mix1079.com
-
Win $250 Cash PLUS Tickets To See Katt Williams Live Sept 30
-
Save The Date: Majic Under The Stars Returns October 21st!
-
Hot and Trending: Meagan Good’s Divorce,Tia Mowry, and More!
-
You Must Ask Your Daughter’s Boyfriend These 10 Questions
-
PV vs Grambling: State Fair Classic 2023 Saturday Sept. 30
-
[VIDEO] Beyonce Spotted Tia Mowry At The Renaissance World Tour And Magic Happened
-
Surprise! 10 Most Memorable Special Guests During Live Music Performances
-
Smothered Creamed Spinach Chicken Recipe