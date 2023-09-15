From The Office and Hot Tub Time Machine to Knocked Up and Dolomite Is My Name!, Craig Robinson is a pure renaissance man in entertainment. The triple-threat (actor/comedian/musician) stops by the K975 studios to chat with our girl Ayeeedubb before he hits the stage at Raleigh Improv this weekend!
He talks about what we can expect from his set, plus he shares his favorite project that he has worked on. The answer may surprise you!
To purchase tickets to check out Craig Robinson at Raleigh Improv, visit www.improv.com!
Craig Robinson Shares His Favorite Project and What To Expect At Raleigh Improv This Weekend was originally published on hiphopnc.com
