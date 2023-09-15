Ebony Magazine and Mass Appeal To Release Hip-Hop Print Issue

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Ebony Magazine is joining the celebration of Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary by releasing a limited-edition print issue with Mass Appeal.

As Hip-Hop culture is receiving all of its flowers while celebrating its 50th anniversary, Ebony Magazine is celebrating with a limited-edition printed fall issue of its publication. Done in partnership with the Mass Appeal entertainment company, the issue will be one of a few available to the public since the magazine stopped print publishing in 2019.

The new issue will feature five cover stories featuring some of the culture’s most iconic artists in 50 Cent, Lil Kim, Swizz Beatz, Busta Rhymes, and Rick Ross. The cover photographs for the issue were taken by Keith Major and Shamaal Bloodman in New York, Miami, and Los Angeles. In addition to the profiles, Mass Appeal will be curating a “Hip Hop 50 List,” on Ebony’s website, with support from Google.

Ebony “has been a pioneer publication documenting Black life in America since its inception,” said Jenya Meggs, Mass Appeal’s senior vice president of partnerships and content acquisition in a statement, adding that the company was pleased to work with Ebony to “continue documenting the moments that made history and those which undoubtedly will.”

“For the past 50 years, Hip Hop has been a cornerstone in our community and an undeniable world force,” said Ashlee Green, Ebony’s executive vice president of brand and marketing in the same statement. She continued by referencing the five artists chosen for the issue, saying it was “because they represent the excellence of the genre. Their style and business acumen are as influential to our culture as their musical prowess, and we could not miss this opportunity to give our loyal readers what they have long been asking for – a physical copy of our legendary print magazine.”

The limited-edition print issue will be available for purchase on September 19th. For more information, visit Ebony.com.

