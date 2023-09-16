Halle Berry Says It’s ‘Not Cool’ That Drake Used Her Image Without Permission For His New Single

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Halle Berry isn’t pleased with Drake’s latest single cover artwork, saying it’s “not cool” that the rapper used her image without her consent.

On Wednesday, September 13, Drake teased the release of his latest collab with SZA by dropping the cover art of the single on his social media for his 143 million Instagram followers. The photo depicts the beauty getting slimed at the 2012 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, seemingly appropriate for the joint collab entitled, “Slime You Out.”

Drake posted the photo along with two emojis – a straight-faced emoji, and a green heart emoji, seemingly to let the photo speak for itself. Check it out below.

The new single is also set to be the lead from Drake’s new album For All the Dogs, dropping later this fall.

In spite of the relatability between the single’s name and the slimy photo, the actress is still not happy about the use of the photo at all and wasn’t shy about airing her disapproval of the image’s use and the fact that the rapper did not ask for her permission to use her image in that way.

After the hitmaker shared the image on his socials, Berry took to her own social media to share her annoyance by posting her own image with the words, “Sometimes you have to be the bigger guy… even if you’re a woman!”

The Oscar-winning actress then doubled down on her grievances in her comment section when she responded to a fan who asked her thoughts on the rapper using his photo for his new single. She used her reply to confirm that her post was definitely in response to the Tornoto-born rapper’s usage of the 2012 photo, writing, “Didn’t get my permission. That’s not cool I thought better of him!”

She then followed up in a second comment, writing, “Hence my post today. When people you admire disappoint you, you have to be the bigger person and move on!”

Do you think Drake should change the cover art for his single based on Halle Berry’s disapproval? Sound off in the comments!

