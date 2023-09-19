Majic Under The Stars

Majic Under The Stars feat. Tyrese, Tamia, Tamar Braxton AND MORE! October 21st

Published on September 19, 2023

Majic Under The Stars 2023

Get your tickets now. The concert experience of the Fall takes place Saturday October 21st. Don’t miss the return of Majic Under The Stars! Check out the Lineup:

Tyrese

Tamar Braxton

Mary Mary

Tanya Lonal

with Special Guest Hosts

Arnez J and Letoya Luckett

PURCHASE TICKETS HERE

