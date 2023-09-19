Majic Under The Stars feat. Tyrese, Tamia, Tamar Braxton AND MORE! October 21st

Get your tickets now. The concert experience of the Fall takes place Saturday October 21st. Don’t miss the return of Majic Under The Stars! Check out the Lineup:
Tyrese
Tamar Braxton
Mary Mary
Tanya Lonal
with Special Guest Hosts
Arnez J and Letoya Luckett
-
Win $250 Cash PLUS Tickets To See Katt Williams Live Sept 30
-
Save The Date: Majic Under The Stars Returns October 21st!
-
Jeezy Files For Divorce From TV Host Wife Jeannie Mai
-
You Must Ask Your Daughter’s Boyfriend These 10 Questions
-
PV vs Grambling: State Fair Classic 2023 Saturday Sept. 30
-
[VIDEO] Beyonce Spotted Tia Mowry At The Renaissance World Tour And Magic Happened
-
Sha’Carri Richardson Rocks Natural Hair During Diamond League Final 2023: ‘I Had To Pull Out The Natural’
-
NYFW Exclusive: Korto Momolu Combined African Culture With JOANN Fabrics To Make “Ink & Ivory” For SS24