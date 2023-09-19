Alfredas gives us all the entertainment you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.
Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!
She gives us the rundown on the latest celebrity news including Sherri Shepard and the writer’s strike, Russell Brand and more!
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
The post Hot and Trending: Sherri Shepard, Russell Brand & More! appeared first on Black America Web.
Hot and Trending: Sherri Shepard, Russell Brand & More! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Win $250 Cash PLUS Tickets To See Katt Williams Live Sept 30
-
Majic Under The Stars feat. Tyrese, Tamia, Tamar Braxton AND MORE! October 21st
-
Save The Date: Majic Under The Stars Returns October 21st!
-
Jeezy Files For Divorce From TV Host Wife Jeannie Mai
-
You Must Ask Your Daughter’s Boyfriend These 10 Questions
-
Sha’Carri Richardson Rocks Natural Hair During Diamond League Final 2023: ‘I Had To Pull Out The Natural’
-
PV vs Grambling: State Fair Classic 2023 Saturday Sept. 30
-
NYFW Exclusive: Korto Momolu Combined African Culture With JOANN Fabrics To Make “Ink & Ivory” For SS24