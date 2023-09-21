Listen Live
Win Passes To Cedric The Entertainer LIVE Sept 27 at Rockhouse Southern Kitchen

Published on September 21, 2023

Cedric The Entertainer

Enter for a chance to win four tickets to Ced Talk, an intimate night with Cedric the Entertainer, Wednesday, September 27th at Rockhouse Southern Kitchen and copies of Cedric The Entertainers new book, Flipping Boxcars.

Hit the next page for official contest rules.

