Another Hollywood romance bites the dust as Queen & Slim and Murder Mystery 2 actress Jodie Turner-Smith files for divorce from Dawson’s Creek alum Joshua Jackson after more than three years of marriage.

According to a TMZ exclusive, Turner-Smith cites “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. The date of separation is listed as September 13.

In the docs filed by powerhouse attorney Laura Wasser, the British starlet is seeking joint custody of their 3-year-old daughter Juno.

With no prenup in place, she’s also asking that spousal support is off the table for both Jackson and herself.

The former couple met during a birthday party back in 2018 and immediately hit it off. They got engaged just a few months later and tied the knot in December 2019.

Breakup rumors began to swirl in September 2022 after they unfollowed each other on social media. However, after they stepped out together at the 2023 Oscars, things appeared to be patched up.

Just recently, according to PEOPLE, the pair celebrated Turner-Smith’s birthday in New York on Sept. 9. They were also spotted together at NY Fashion Week and the launch of the Lotus Emeya electric vehicle. However, she went solo to last week’s Albie Awards.

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson Set To Divorce was originally published on foxync.com