Singers! Win $500 PLUS a Chance To Perform At ‘Majic Under The Stars 2023’

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

You could win $500 and open the show at Majic Under the Stars Saturday, October 21st at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion!

HOW TO ENTER?!

Step 1:

Post a video on Instagram of you singing your favorite R&B Song





Step 2:

Use the Hashtag #MAJICOPENMIC | That’s Majic with a “J”

And Hashtag – #MUTS (M-U-T-S)

Step 3:

Tag @Majic102.1

***YOUR INSTAGRAM PROFILE MUST BE PUBLIC***

***MUST BE 21+***

NIGHT 1 – THURSDAY, OCTOBER 5TH (SEMI-FINAL ROUND)

NIGHT 2 – THURSDAY, OCTOBER 12TH (SEMI-FINAL ROUND)

NIGHT 3 – THURSDAY, OCTOBER 19TH (FINAL ROUND)

WHERE: AT ROCKHOUSE SOUTHERN KITCHEN | 60-25 RICHMOND AVE.

MORE INFO AT MYHOUSTONMAJIC.COM

POWERED BY: CARUTHERS LAW FIRM

See official contest rules below.

1 2Next page »