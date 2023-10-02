Singers! Win $500 PLUS a Chance To Perform At ‘Majic Under The Stars 2023’

You could win $500 and open the show at Majic Under the Stars Saturday, October 21st at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion!
HOW TO ENTER?!
Step 1:
Post a video on Instagram of you singing your favorite R&B Song
Step 2:Use the Hashtag #MAJICOPENMIC | That’s Majic with a “J”
And Hashtag – #MUTS (M-U-T-S)
Step 3:
Tag @Majic102.1
***YOUR INSTAGRAM PROFILE MUST BE PUBLIC***
***MUST BE 21+***
NIGHT 1 – THURSDAY, OCTOBER 5TH (SEMI-FINAL ROUND)
NIGHT 2 – THURSDAY, OCTOBER 12TH (SEMI-FINAL ROUND)
NIGHT 3 – THURSDAY, OCTOBER 19TH (FINAL ROUND)
WHERE: AT ROCKHOUSE SOUTHERN KITCHEN | 60-25 RICHMOND AVE.
MORE INFO AT MYHOUSTONMAJIC.COM
POWERED BY: CARUTHERS LAW FIRM
See official contest rules below.
-
