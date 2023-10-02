Listen Live
Singers! Win $500 PLUS a Chance To Perform At ‘Majic Under The Stars 2023’

Published on October 2, 2023

Caruthers Law Firm

You could win $500 and open the show at Majic Under the Stars Saturday, October 21st at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion!

HOW TO ENTER?!

Step 1:

Post a video on Instagram of you singing your favorite R&B Song

Step 2:Use the Hashtag #MAJICOPENMIC | That’s Majic with a “J”

And Hashtag – #MUTS (M-U-T-S)

 

Step 3:

Tag @Majic102.1

 

***YOUR INSTAGRAM PROFILE MUST BE PUBLIC***  

***MUST BE 21+*** 

 

NIGHT 1 – THURSDAY, OCTOBER 5TH (SEMI-FINAL ROUND)

NIGHT 2 – THURSDAY, OCTOBER 12TH (SEMI-FINAL ROUND)

NIGHT 3 – THURSDAY, OCTOBER 19TH (FINAL ROUND)

 

WHERE: AT ROCKHOUSE SOUTHERN KITCHEN | 60-25 RICHMOND AVE. 

 

MORE INFO AT MYHOUSTONMAJIC.COM 

 

POWERED BY: CARUTHERS LAW FIRM 

Majic Open Mic Night

See official contest rules below.

