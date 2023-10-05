Tupac Shakur Murder Suspect Keefe D Appears In Court

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Duane “Keefe D” Davis appeared in a Las Vegas courtroom for a hearing after being arrested for the killing of Tupac Shakur.

On Wednesday (October 4), Davis arrived in court dressed in the blue jumpsuit of the Clark County Detention Center for his hearing after being arrested last week for his role in the 1996 killing of Tupac Shakur. The formal charge was murder with a deadly weapon with the intent to promote, further, or assist a criminal gang.

The formal hearing was short as Davis informed the judge that his defense attorney needed two weeks to review all of the documents related to the case. The judge then moved up the hearing two weeks to be held on October 19. Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson told the press afterward that Davis is being held without bail. “We will continue to ask for a no bail setting, because we believe under Nevada law and evidence in this case, that the proof is evident and the presumption is great that he will be convicted of first-degree murder, and that allows us to ask for a no bail setting,” he said.

Davis was indicted by a grand jury last week and was arrested shortly after. The Las Vegas Metro Police Department stated that Davis’ own words led to them reopening the case. “This was likely our last time to take a run at this case to successfully solve this case and bring forth a criminal charge,” said Las Vegas Metro Police Lieutenant Jason Johansson.

The 60-year-old Davis had confessed to having a role in the shooting to Los Angeles Police Department officers back in 2009. He wasn’t charged then because the admission came as part of a proffer agreement. According to former LAPD detective Greg Kading, who has written about the Tupac Shakur killing, the proffer protected Davis since the information he shared couldn’t be used against him.

Davis has also spoken with numerous media outlets, even participating in a Netflix documentary about the murder in 2018, and released his own memoir. He is the only person involved in the shooting who is still alive – Deandre Smith, believed to have pulled the trigger in the shooting and Orlando Anderson, who got into a fight with Shakur at the MGM Grand Casino after the Mike Tyson-Bruce Weldon fight on September 7, 1996, are both deceased.

Tupac Shakur Murder Suspect Keefe D Appears In Court was originally published on hiphopwired.com