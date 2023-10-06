In the middle of the night, Drake finally released his new album “For All The Dogs” featuring some of the biggest names in the music game like Bad Bunny and J.Cole! The plot twist came Friday morning, when Drake announced on his SiriusXM show “Table For One” that he actually plans on taking an immediate break from music due to gastrointestinal issues he’s been having for years! Listen below!
The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black Weekdays 9A-3P , Saturdays 1P-3P | Follow Me on IG @jazziblack , Follow Me on Twitter @yojazziblack
The post Drake Taking A Health Break After Latest Album Release appeared first on 97.9 The Beat.
Drake Taking A Health Break After Latest Album Release was originally published on thebeatdfw.com
