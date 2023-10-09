KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

When you’re part of a legendary group like Destiny’s Child, all eyes are watching when the members get together. Which is exactly what happened during Beyonce‘s Houston stop for the Renaissance World Tour. Now we didn’t get an onstage performance from DC, but it was good to see them together and supporting Bey for her historic night.

RELATED: [VIDEO] Beyonce Spotted Tia Mowry At The Renaissance World Tour And Magic Happened

RELATED: LeToya Luckett To Host Houston’s 2023 ‘Majic Under The Stars’ October 21st

Good Morning H-Town caught up with LeToya Luckett to talk about that night, what it meant for her and longtime fans, plus so much more. Luckett dives into motherhood, the state of current R&B and why there’s a very special era in music that will forever be number one in her heart.

Check out the interview below.

LeToya Luckett On Destiny’s Child Renaissance Reunion, Motherhood and State of R+B Music was originally published on theboxhouston.com