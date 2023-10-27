KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Jay-Z is in full girl dad mode! The rapper is debating on whether or not he should cut his hair and credits his two daughters with persuading him to keep it.

During part two of his two-part interview with CBS Mornings’ Gayle King, the Brooklyn born artist opened up about his current hairstyle and his favorite haircut, crediting the Caesar as his top. “The Caesar is the money cut for me,” he explained. “Caesar is the New York City money cut.”

King then asked the hitmaker if it was his family’s favorite look as well, to which he immediately referenced the opinions of his two daughters, Blue Ivy and Rumi. “Rumi was the last one to sell me out. Because she was with me, and I was like ‘I’m cutting my hair guys,’ I’m preparing them for it,” he told King. “And Blue is just going crazy – ‘No Dad! You can’t cut your hair! It’s part of who you are!’ And so, they’re fighting over this.”

He continued, “I’m working through whether to cut it or not. I’m just letting the world know.”

Check out a clip of the now viral interview below.

The rest of the interview included the 4:44 rapper opening up about his musical success, the viral “dinner with Jay Z vs $500k” debate, and more about his role as a father of three. During their chat, Jay claimed that he and Beyoncé’s oldest daughter Blue Ivy pretends to be embarrassed by him in public but at home, she actually thinks her dad is pretty cool. The rapper even said that the 11-year-old asks him for fashion advice, further solidifying his place as the cool dad in his eyes.

“Blue, she be frontin’ on me a little bit, but I catch her,” Jay explained. “I catch her in the corner, you know? Now she asks me if this is cool — her sneakers or whatever she’s wearing.”

Whether it’s a decision on a hair cut or fatherly fashion advice, we all know who really runs the Carter household!

Jay-Z Reveals That Blue Ivy And Rumi Have Been Arguing Over If He Should Cut His Hair was originally published on hellobeautiful.com