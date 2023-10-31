Register to Win Passes TO The Kingdom Summit and Symposium

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Kingdom Summit & Symposium is a unique conference that focuses on understanding the Kingdom of God and its relevance to the church and 21st century believers.

This summit will educate attendees on the concept of the Kingdom of God from its original Jewish context and how it relates to the church and the Body of Christ today. Attendees will also be empowered to walk in Kingdom authority and power that assists them in winning the lost, growing their ministries, and making a global impact.

