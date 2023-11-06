Win Honeyland Tickets PLUS $250 Cash!

Imagine a place where Black culture is not only featured—it flourishes.
Where you can enjoy handed-down dishes from the country’s top Black restaurateurs, pours of the most spirited cocktails, and the world’s biggest names in music. Seasoned with soul, Honeyland is an elevation of Black chefs, brewers, and artists who form the fabric of American cuisine. It’s a celebration of those experts who transform our lives, and it’s all coming together to carve a path for the next generation.
Experience unforgettable live performances, activations with your favorite brands, up-close panel discussions, and more sweet treats this November 11-12 at the Crown Festival Park in Sugar Land, TX.
