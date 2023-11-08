An employee was reportedly injured in an explosion at a chemical facility Wednesday in Shepherd, prompting a shelter-in-place order for adjacent residents, according to Fox 26 .
It was reported that the explosion happened at Sound Resource Solutions, 731 FM 1127, around 8:17 a.m. Wednesday.
Sound Resource Solutions confirmed one employee was injured and transported to Memorial-Herman Medical Center in stable condition. A source told FOX 26 the person suffered first-degree burns to the face and second-degree and third-degree burns to the arms.
There were reportedly 19 employee’s present during the time of the incident, but no other injuries were reported.
Report: Shepherd Chemical Plant Fire Leaves One Employee Suffering Burns was originally published on theboxhouston.com
