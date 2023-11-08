Alfredas gives us all the entertainment you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.
Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!
Get the rundown on Timbaland apologizing after saying Justin Timberlake should have put a muzzle on Britney Spears, Usher putting himself on the ‘R&B Mount Rushmore, and more!
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
The post Hot and Trending: Timbaland, Usher, and More! appeared first on Black America Web.
Hot and Trending: Timbaland, Usher, and More! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Win Honeyland Tickets PLUS $250 Cash!
-
You Must Ask Your Daughter’s Boyfriend These 10 Questions
-
Are Donna Summer's Kids Fighting Over Her $75 Million Fortune?
-
Jay-Z Reveals That Blue Ivy And Rumi Have Been Arguing Over If He Should Cut His Hair
-
Register to Win Passes TO The Kingdom Summit and Symposium
-
Loaded Chicken and Potatoes
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton & Babyface "Hurt You"