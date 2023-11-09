We’re always on the lookout for new talent here at Posted On The Corner, and it’s our pleasure to put you on to Drew Yari if you aren’t already familiar with the burgeoning talent.
His latest Yung Bleu-assisted single, “ONLY FANS” — no, not that one! — is only a small testament to the fire he has in store for the world in the very near future.
RELATED: Rick Ross And Meek Mill Discuss ‘Too Good To Be True’ Collab LP, Touring And Future Business
Drew sat down with Incognito and DJ Misses for a brief chat that gave a lot of insight into how he got into music in the first place. In addition, they also spoke about where he sees his career branching off into, his interesting link to the film industry and when we can expect to hear a full-length project to assist his fan-favorite summer hit — it’s coming, folks!
Watch Drew Yari’s full interview via Posted On The Corner above, and go stream “ONLY FANS” right now on your preferred DSP.
The post Drew Yari Talks New Artist Aspirations, Naming His Fanbase And Dropping “ONLY FANS” appeared first on Black America Web.
