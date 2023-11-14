Not many people can say they’ve lasted in the game of gospel for 25 years and counting. Then again, not many can boast the voice of Maurette Brown-Clark that’s been singing for the people ever since her grand debut in 1998 with How I Feel.
After releasing just four albums in the past two-and-a-half decades, the vocal goddess is back in a big way with new music in the form of her just-released fifth studio album, He Loves Me. The project was preceded by an infectious lead single titled “I See Good.”
RELATED: Victory Boyd is on a Mission to Make Gospel Mainstream | Nightly Spirit with Darlene McCoy
Darlene McCoy was one of the lucky few that got a chance to attend a listening session for the new album, and it led Maurette Brown-Clark straight here to The Nightly Spirit studios for a brief one-on-one. From discussing the LP’s singles to coming up with a great word to describe her decades-spanning longevity, the conversation was a pure love fest from all angles.
Watch Maurette Brown-Clark above on The Nightly Spirit With Darlene McCoy, and stream her new album, He Loves Me, on all DSPs and gospel music outlets.
- Demetria McKinney on Overcoming Homelessness, Abuse [VIDEO]
- Is Kandi Burruss’ Daughter Riley Allowed to Date? [VIDEO]
The post The Nightly Spirit: Maurette Brown-Clark Talks New Album And Her ‘Lingering’ Longevity appeared first on Black America Web.
The Nightly Spirit: Maurette Brown-Clark Talks New Album And Her ‘Lingering’ Longevity was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Are Donna Summer's Kids Fighting Over Her $75 Million Fortune?
-
Win Honeyland Tickets PLUS $250 Cash!
-
You Must Ask Your Daughter’s Boyfriend These 10 Questions
-
Pecan Pie Cookies Recipe
-
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton & Babyface "Hurt You"
-
Majic Under The Stars 2023: Our Favorite Moments
-
Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Split After Year-Long Courtship… And Social Media Is Not Surprised
-
Loaded Chicken and Potatoes