Leonardo DiCaprio Gets Clowned For Birthday Raps In Video

Leonardo DiCaprio is getting some flack for his rap renditions during his birthday party, which was caught on video.

On Saturday (November 11), actor Leonardo DiCaprio celebrated his 49th birthday with a grand party at a private home in Hollywood. According to a video from that evening that was leaked, DiCaprio was in the zone enough where he was rapping bars from Gang Starr and Nice and Smooth’s 1994 hit “DWYCK” excitedly before the crowd. TMZ obtained the footage of DiCaprio leading the crowd in the song.

An unnamed source who attended the gala added more detail about that moment. “At one point everyone was singing classic hip hop,” they said, noting that they also lifted DiCaprio up and “carried [him] around the room.” A Reddit user uploaded the video to the platform, which elicited reactions where they thought the situation was cringe-worthy. One user wrote, “I can’t bring myself to turn on the sound button omg,” while another compared it to the interaction Justin Timberlake had with Ginuwine that Britney Spears described in her The Woman In Me memoir.

Others were more accepting and defended the Academy Award winner, with one online commenter stating simply, “I don’t find this cringe. It’s his birthday party. He’s having fun and everyone is enjoying themselves,”. Another wrote, “I’m not a fan of him but I see nothing wrong with this video. He’s just having fun.”

Leonardo DiCaprio has been known to be a longtime Hip-Hop fan, counting the RZA among his friends. Lil Wayne was a guest at the event and performed for the crowd. Beyonce and her husband, Jay-Z were also in attendance along with Kim Kardashian, Chris Rock, Salma Hayek, Lady Gaga, and Kate Beckinsale. His girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, was also there and enjoying DiCaprio’s company. The party was lively enough that sources state that everything came to a close at 4 A.M.

