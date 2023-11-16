Alfredas gives us all the entertainment you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.
Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!
Get the rundown on the Jada Pinkett-Smith talks about the Will Smith rumors, Tyrese Gibson is being sued, Beyonce in talks for a Vegas residency, and more!
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
The post Hot and Trending: Jada, Tyrese, Beyonce and More! appeared first on Black America Web.
Hot and Trending: Jada, Tyrese, Beyonce and More! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Are Donna Summer's Kids Fighting Over Her $75 Million Fortune?
-
Win Honeyland Tickets PLUS $250 Cash!
-
You Must Ask Your Daughter’s Boyfriend These 10 Questions
-
Pecan Pie Cookies Recipe
-
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton & Babyface "Hurt You"
-
Majic Under The Stars 2023: Our Favorite Moments
-
Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Split After Year-Long Courtship… And Social Media Is Not Surprised
-
Jordyn Woods Opens Up About Her Relationship With Karl-Anthony Towns: ‘We Have A Very Strong Foundation’