Event Recap: UNCF South Texas-Houston 34th Annual Gala

UNCF (United Negro College Fund, Inc.) South Texas-Houston hosted their 34th annual “A Mind Is….” Gala in Houston on November 18, 2023, where the theme was “Houston’s Night In Havana.”

The evening kicked off with a VIP reception where event sponsors, board members of UNCF, Miss UNCF from Huston Tillotson University, and the Gala Co-Chairs Erica Littlejohn Burnette and Brandi Carson mingled, and participated in pictures. As general attendees arrived, they were greeted in the lobby with Havana-themed music, a photo experience, shopping with local businesses, and fellowshipping.

As guests entered the Ballroom at Hilton-Americas Houston Hotel, they witnessed beautiful colorful tables and Havana-inspired decor. The Gala was hosted by Emmy-nominated news Anchor Khambrell Marshall. Marshall’s mother is a proud HBCU grad and he shared his experiences of being inspired by his mother’s experiences of attending Atlanta University which is now known as Clark Atlanta University. Before the program started, notable pastor and NAACP Houston President, Bishop James Dixon of the Community of Faith Church prayed over the guests, students, and everyone’s efforts to support minority students.

The evening concluded with sounds and entertainment by Legendary Artist, DJ, Philanthropist, and Entertainer, D.Nice. Over $700,000 was raised which will benefit local minority students and UNCF Texas member Historically Black Colleges & Universities.

