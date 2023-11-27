Diddy Facing 2 New Lawsuits After Settling With Cassie

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Sean “Diddy” Combs recently settled with Casandra “Cassie” Ventura after the ex-girlfriend of the mogul filed a lawsuit alleging a series of crimes including sexual assault and sex trafficking. Now, two more lawsuits have been filed with Guy vocalist Aaron Hall also linked to Diddy in one of the filings.

As reported by The Guardian late last week, Joi Dickerson-Neal, a former Syracuse University student, claims that in 1991, she was drugged and physically assaulted by Combs who also allegedly filmed the assault and shared the footage via details found in a lawsuit filing from last week.

Dickerson-Neal, who starred in one of Diddy’s music videos, says that the shared footage of the assault caused her to suffer from a series of mental health issues, naming the act a form of revenge porn.

According to Dickerson-Neal’s legal team, she was encouraged to come forth about the assault after Cassie filed her lawsuit. In Cassie’s lawsuit, the singer claimed Combs enacted a number of heinous crimes that included sex trafficking, physical abuse, and more.

Ben Brafman, an attorney for Combs, said of the settlement between his client and Cassie that it did not signal “an admission of wrongdoing” and maintains his client is innocent of the claims made in the lawsuit.

In another report from Rolling Stone, the third such lawsuit filed by an unnamed woman was filed by way of the Adult Survivors Act last week with the complaint from Jane Doe alleging that Combs and Hall raped her and a friend in the early 1990s. The report cited the years 1990 and 1991 when the alleged rape took place. According to the filing, the unnamed victim claims that she and the friend met with Combs and Hall at an event hosted by MCA Records, which distributed Uptown Records.

The alleged incident took place at Hall’s apartment, according to the filing, with the men offering the women drinks and taking turns assaulting them. Days later, the lawsuit claims that Diddy went looking for Jane Doe’s friend and physically assaulted her out of concern that she would alert the woman he was seeing at the time about what took place at Hall’s apartment. The suit from Jane Doe also nanes MCA Music Entertainment and Geffen Records as defendants.

In response to the two lawsuits, a spokesperson for Combs sent the outlet a statement that read, “These are fabricated claims falsely alleging misconduct from over 30 years ago and filed at the last minute. This is nothing but a money grab. Because of Mr. Combs’ fame and success, he is an easy target for anonymous accusers who lie without conscience or consequence for financial benefit. The New York Legislature surely did not intend or expect the Adult Survivors Act to be exploited by scammers. The public should be skeptical and not rush to accept these bogus allegations.”

