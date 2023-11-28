KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

WSS has partnered with Adidas to give away toys to our communities! Bring your child to WSS (8236 South Gessner Rd) on Saturday, 12/2 to receive a free toy. Event starts at 10am and ends at 1pm.

*Event will be on a first come, first served basis until supplies last. Toys are for kids between the ages of 3 and 11 years old. Kids must be present at the event in order to receive a toy. See store for more details.

Address: 8236 South Gessner Rd Houston, Texas 77036

WSS and Adidas Team Up for Holiday Toy Giveaway December 2!! was originally published on theboxhouston.com