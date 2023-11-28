Listen Live
H-Town

WSS and Adidas Team Up for Holiday Toy Giveaway December 2!!

Published on November 28, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

KMJQ Featured Video
CLOSE
Toy Giveaway

Source: General / Radio One

WSS has partnered with Adidas to give away toys to our communities! Bring your child to WSS (8236 South Gessner Rd) on Saturday, 12/2 to receive a free toy. Event starts at 10am and ends at 1pm.

*Event will be on a first come, first served basis until supplies last. Toys are for kids between the ages of 3 and 11 years old. Kids must be present at the event in order to receive a toy. See store for more details.
Address: 8236 South Gessner Rd
Houston, Texas 77036

WSS and Adidas Team Up for Holiday Toy Giveaway December 2!!  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

More from Majic 102.1

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close