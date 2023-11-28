CLOSE
WSS has partnered with Adidas to give away toys to our communities! Bring your child to WSS (14485 Bellaire Blvd) on Tuesday, 11/28 to receive a free toy. Event starts at 4pm.
*Event will be on a first come, first served basis until supplies last. Toys are for kids between the ages of 3 and 11 years old. Kids must be present at the event in order to receive a toy. See store for more details.
Address: 14485 Bellaire Blvd
Houston, Texas 77083
WSS and Adidas Team Up for Holiday Toy Giveaway November 28th was originally published on theboxhouston.com
