WSS and Adidas Team Up for Holiday Toy Giveaway November 28th

WSS has partnered with Adidas to give away toys to our communities! Bring your child to WSS (14485 Bellaire Blvd) on Tuesday, 11/28 to receive a free toy. Event starts at 4pm.

*Event will be on a first come, first served basis until supplies last. Toys are for kids between the ages of 3 and 11 years old. Kids must be present at the event in order to receive a toy. See store for more details.

Address: 14485 Bellaire Blvd Houston, Texas 77083

