Dyn-O-Mite!: JB Smoove, Yvette Nicole Brown & Jay Pharoah Will Star In Netflix’s Animated ‘Good Times’ Reboot

Rejoice, the Netflix animated reboot of the classic television sitcom Good Times, has its showrunner and voice cast.

Spotted on Deadline, JB Smoove, recently engaged Yvette Nicole Brown, Jay Pharoah, Marsai Martin, Slink Johnson, and Rashida “Sheedz” Olayiwola will be voicing characters in the animated version of Good Times.

For Pharoah, it will be his second time involved with something tied to Good Times. The actor/comedian portrayed J.J. Evans, portrayed initially by Jimmie Walker in ABC’s Academy Award-winning Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All In The Family and Good Times.

The late Norman Lear, the architect of Good Times, a spinoff of his other sitcom, Maude, a spinoff of All In The Family, will have a guest appearance in a season 1 episode.

According to the website, Ranada Shepard (Young Love, Diary of a Future President) will share co-creator duties alongside Carl Jones. Shepard also serves as executive producer and showrunner on the animated comedy.

Per Deadline:

The animated Good Times series finds the fourth generation of the Evans family living in apartment 17C of the last remaining housing projects in Chicago. It turns out the more things change the more they stay the same and keeping your head above water is as challenging as ever. The only thing tougher than life for this family is love, and there’s more than enough to go around.

The Netflix and Sony Picture Television comedy has no confirmed release date but sources reveal they’re targeting a Summer 2024 premiere. Netflix and Sony PT declined to comment on this story.

Deadline also notes that Norman Lear and Brent Miller will serve as executive producers under their Act III Productions banner, plus Stephen Curry, Erick Peyton, and Jeron Smith for Unanimous and Seth MacFarlane and Erica Huggins for Fuzzy Door.

Photo: Bobby Bank / Getty

