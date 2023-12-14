Coco Jones Dresses Up As Princess Tiana On Instagram, Sparks Disney Madness

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Coco Jones is showing Disney why she would be an amazing candidate for the rumored live-action remake of The Princess and the Frog. The mass-media company hasn’t confirmed if they will revamp the 2009 classic — which features Princess Tiana, Disney’s first Black Princess — but Jones wants to make sure she’s the first candidate in line for the opportunity.

On Dec. 13, the R&B beauty took to Instagram with a throwback video that captured her dressed up in a Princess Tiana Halloween costume as she belted the animated film’s famous song “Almost There.” The “ICU” singer’s smooth and buttery vocals soared as she sang an R&B rendition of the hit song.

“Oops forgot to post,” she captioned the fun video.

Coco Jones shares throwback video dressed up as Princess Tiana

Before the video post, Jones, 25, shared a faux movie poster that captured beaming as the Black Disney princess.

In the comments section, fans flooded the South Carolina native with reactions. Many were eager to know if a live-action version of The Princess and the Frog was underway.

“Naw I want this to happen bad,” wrote one fan.

Another user penned, “Now Coco stop playing with us because you know we’ve been praying for this! IS THIS REAL OR NOT ????”

A third fan joked, “If they don’t cast you, I’ll riot!”

In March, Jones sent fans into a tizzy when she hopped on Instagram and sang “Almost There” while cooking up eggs in the kitchen. The kitchen audition was a smart move, considering the film’s plot. In the animated flick, Tiana is a waitress who dreams of opening her own restaurant before becoming a royal princess.

Jones isn’t the only star that has their eyes on the potential role.

The Bel-Air actress isn’t the only star with their eyes set on landing a role in the rumored Princess and the Frog reboot. R&B baddie Ari Lennox also expressed interest in auditioning for the alleged remake. In March, the “On It” crooner shared an audition-style video that captured her putting her sultry spin on “Almost There,” and we have to say — Jones is up against some serious competition.

If the rumors are true, who would you want to see star in Disney’s live-action remake of The Princess and the Frog?

Coco Jones Dresses Up As Princess Tiana On Instagram, Sparks Disney Madness was originally published on hellobeautiful.com