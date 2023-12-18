BET Sistas Contest

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

BET has the Sistas of Houston covered with some gift giveaways just in time for the holidays and the new season of Tyler Perry’s SISTAS.

Listen to Kandi Eastman, 9am – 2pm for your chance to win $200 and a BET Tyler Perry’s SISTAS prize pack.

The new season of Tyler Perry’s SISTAS premieres Wednesday, January 3rd at 9 on BET