Listen Live
Contests

BET Sistas

Published on December 18, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

KMJQ Featured Video
CLOSE

BET has the Sistas of Houston covered with some gift giveaways just in time for the holidays and the new season of Tyler Perry’s SISTAS.

Listen to Kandi Eastman, 9am – 2pm for your chance to win $200 and a BET Tyler Perry’s SISTAS prize pack.

The new season of Tyler Perry’s SISTAS premieres Wednesday, January 3rd at 9 on BET

More from Majic 102.1

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close