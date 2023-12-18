BET Sistas

BET has the Sistas of Houston covered with some gift giveaways just in time for the holidays and the new season of Tyler Perry’s SISTAS.
Listen to Kandi Eastman, 9am – 2pm for your chance to win $200 and a BET Tyler Perry’s SISTAS prize pack.
The new season of Tyler Perry’s SISTAS premieres Wednesday, January 3rd at 9 on BET
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Draymond Green Suspended Indefinitely By The NBA, X Reacts
-
Serena Williams Shares A Rough Day on Social Media, Fans Respond With Love And Support
-
You Must Ask Your Daughter’s Boyfriend These 10 Questions
-
Loaded Chicken and Potatoes
-
Happy Birthday, Regina Hall! The ‘Best Man’ Actress Turns 53
-
Enter The IJustGotHit Christmas Bike Giveaway!
-
Old Fashioned Peach Cobbler Recipe