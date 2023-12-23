Listen Live
iPhone Users May Need This Before 2024

Published on December 23, 2023

As the 2023 year comes to a less than eleven, day close iPhone have showed up to the tech spotlight with a

new Ios 17 update. The new update focuses mainly on security, & performance. Apple costumers should experience cooler phones.

Less over heating , and even faster phone operation from app to app. This Ios update doesn’t take up a lot of memory , a little over 234 mb.

Press play for more inside treats and cheats.

Tune in to Ya Pilot @Pskillzflo weekdays from 3 to 7 pm  

The post iPhone Users May Need This Before 2024 appeared first on 97.9 The Beat.

