Jonathan Majors Calls Meagan Good His ‘Coretta’ During First Interview Since DV Conviction

Jonathan Majors has finally found his “Coretta.”

On Jan. 8, ABC News released an exclusive interview with the Marvel actor, in which he gushed about his new girlfriend, Meagan Good. The 34-year-old Hollywood star praised the 42-year-old actress for standing by his side throughout his two-week domestic violence trial. He compared the Los Angeles native to Coretta Scott King, the wife of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“She’s an angel. She’s held me down like a Coretta; I’m so blessed to have her,” the actor told ABC’s Linsey Davis in his first interview since his assault and harassment conviction.“The relationship is still fresh, you know, but I think I found her.”

This isn’t the first time Jonathan Majors has referenced the late great Coretta.

In 2023, the Creed III star caught flack online after an audio snippet from his intense domestic violence trial went viral. In the short audio clip recorded by the actor’s ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, the Tinseltown star could be heard shouting at the latter to behave like Coretta or Michelle Obama.

Majors insisted that he meant no harm with his comment.

“It was me trying to give an analogy of what it is I’m aspiring to be. These great men – Martin [Luther King Jr.], President Obama. And trying to give a reference point for that. One of the things I also say is like, ‘I need her, in that case, Grace, to make the same sacrifices that I am making,” he clarified to Davis. The Primetime Emmy nominee admitted that he did make a “terrible” mistake and claimed that he only used the analogy “to motivate, to enlighten, to give perspective as into what it is I was hoping to get out of the relationship.”

Unfortunately, netizens of X, formerly Twitter, weren’t buying the explanation.

“Maybe you should have been trying to find a Corretta in the first place instead of looking for a Catalina. Lol,” one X user penned after the interview aired.

A second person commented, “Brothas ALWAYS go to a sista AFTER they hit rock bottom with a goofy ass white chick, sh*t’s disingenuous asl…shoulda had that wisdom before hand, & you would of been in a position of power.”

Some users pondered whether the actor’s comment was “scripted” or a PR stunt.

As previously reported, in December, a New York City jury found Majors guilty of one count of third-degree assault and one count of second-degree harassment. The Lovecraft Country alum was found not guilty of third-degree intentional assault and second-degree aggravated harassment.

Majors denied hitting and twisting Jabbari’s arm on the night of their dispute in March.

“She went to grab the phone. I held the phone. I pulled the phone back. She came on top of me, squeezed my face, slapped me. That’s all I remember,” the star told Davis of the physical altercation that occurred between him and Jabbari inside their SUV. “I’m an athlete. I’m a sportsman. I know my body. I know how it moves. I know my strength or lack thereof, you know? None of that was employed on her.

