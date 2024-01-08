Tiger Woods, Nike announce end of 27-year partnership

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

One of the most iconic brand relationships in professional sports history is now coming to an end. Tiger Woods announced Monday that his longtime partnership with Nike has ended after 27 years.

“Over 27 years ago, I was fortunate to start a partnership with one of the most iconic brands in the world,” Woods said in a statement posted to his X account. “The days since have been filled with so many amazing moments and memories, if I started naming them, I could go on forever. Phil Knight’s passion and vision brought this Nike and Nike Golf partnership together and I want to personally thank him, along with the Nike employees and incredible athletes I have had the pleasure of working with along the way.”

Nike responded, showing its’ gratitude for Tiger Woods in a well-respected social media post.

“Tiger, you challenged your competition, stereotypes, conventions, the old school way of thinking,” Nike said in a statement on Instagram. “You challenged the entire institution of golf. You challenged us. And most of all, yourself. And for that challenge we’re grateful.”

After Woods turned pro following a record-breaking playing career at Stanford, he signed a multiyear contract with Nike that was reportedly worth $40 million. This was the richest endorsement deal for a professional athlete in history at the time.

Woods and Nike renewed their contract three times during his playing career. He signed a 10-year extension with the apparel giant in 2013, which was worth about $200 million, according to The Oregonian. He also used Nike clubs and golf balls until the company closed its golf line in 2016.

Woods will continue to play golf, after indicating in his statement that he planned to play in the Genesis at Riviera Country Club (in Los Angeles) Feb. 15-18, a tournament he hosts and that benefits his foundation.

“People will ask if there is another chapter,” Woods wrote. “Yes, there will certainly be another chapter. See you in LA!”

