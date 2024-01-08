21 Savage Releases Official Trailer to New Film ‘American Dream’

21, can you do some for meeeee?! The Atlanta raised rapper is telling his side of the story in a new film titled ‘American Dream: The 21 Savage Story.’ In the movie, we’ll get a deeper dive into the life of Savage whose real name is Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph.

Variety Magazine explains, this will be a memoir detailing when he was arrested and incarcerated by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement or ICE at beginning in 2019. Former President Donald Trump was strict on immigration, and at the time of the arrest, 21 Savage wasn’t told why he was being handcuffed.

The arrest led to a big “Free 21 Campaign” which ultimately helped the rapper come back home. In an interview shared by Billboard, 21 Savage said, “I called Meek while I was in jail and told Meek, ‘Bro, I just got locked up.’ He called Jay-Z, and Jay-Z put a lawyer on my case. He played a role in getting me out. He ain’t just doing that s–t for anybody just cuz your rap. You gotta be from a certain cloth… I don’t feel like he’s just doing that for anybody. I ain’t Roc Nation or none of that s–t.”

The film is set to be released on Independence Day, while the “music inspired by the film” will drop on Jan. 12. Check out the trailer below!

