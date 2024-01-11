Houston Rodeo Concerts Adds New and Familiar Faces, Plus TWO Hip-Hop Nights

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Each night, once the Rodeo dust settles, a superstar takes the stage to entertain the crowds. The star entertainers begin performing after the last rodeo event is completed each evening and the stage is set. Actual start times for the concert can vary day to day due to the different number of rodeo competitors and other production elements.

rodeos start at 6:45 p.m. The entertainer takes the stage at approximately 9 p.m. NRG Stadium gates open at 6 p.m. Weekend rodeos start at 2:45 p.m. The entertainer takes the stage at approximately 5 p.m. NRG Stadium gates open at 2 p.m.

For Black Heritage Night on March 1st, 50 Cent, one of H-Town’s newest and most popular celeb residents takes the stage. Some of you remember when 50 led the parade last year, so this is a natural progression as an on-stage performer – right where he got his start in entertainment.

Then on March 12th Bun B presents the All American Takeover. Just by the name, we expect to see some BIG surprises from artists who originate both within and outside the Southern states. Plus, you can be sure there’ll be some Trill Burgers on or near the rodeo grounds.

Tickets will go on sale Jan. 18. Click here to learn how to purchase tickets.

