Get Your 2024 Rodeo Houston Concert Tickets

Published on January 18, 2024

**CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE CONTEST TICKETS**

Tickets ago on sale Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024 in two waves through AXS:

Wave 1 tickets for Feb. 27 – March 7 performances go on sale at 10:00 a.m. CST with the Waiting Room opening at 9:30 a.m.

Wave 2 tickets for March 8 – 17 performances go on sale at 2:00 p.m. CST with the Waiting Room opening at 1:30 p.m.

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo promotes agriculture by hosting an annual, family-friendly experience that educates and entertains the public, supports Texas youth, showcases Western heritage, and provides year-round educational support within the community. Since its beginning in 1932, the Rodeo has committed more than $600 million to the youth of Texas and education. The 2024 Rodeo is scheduled for Feb. 27 – March 17. The 2024 World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest, presented by Cotton Holdings, is scheduled for Feb. 22 – 24. For more information, visit rodeohouston.com and follow @RODEOHOUSTON online via FacebookX (Twitter)Instagram and YouTube for all the latest news.

