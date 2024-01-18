**CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE CONTEST TICKETS**
Tickets ago on sale Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024 in two waves through AXS:
Wave 1 tickets for Feb. 27 – March 7 performances go on sale at 10:00 a.m. CST with the Waiting Room opening at 9:30 a.m.
Wave 2 tickets for March 8 – 17 performances go on sale at 2:00 p.m. CST with the Waiting Room opening at 1:30 p.m.
Get Your 2024 Rodeo Houston Concert Tickets was originally published on theboxhouston.com
