KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

The name Bryan-Michael Cox has become synonymous with R&B, producing massive hits for the genre’s elite players over the past two-and-a-half decades and counting. The classic banger “Come Over” by the late great Aaliyah? Him! All your favorite songs by Jagged Edge? All him! “Don’t Forget About Us” by Mariah Carey?! “U Got It Bad” by Usher?! “Be Without You” by Mary J. Blige?!

Every single one of those fan-favorite soul records can be accredited to Bryan-Michael Cox, yet you might be surprised that he actually considers his work with Day26 on MTV’s Making The Band 4 to be his most claim-to-fame body of work.

Revisit a classic moment from that wild reality TV era below in case you need a quick reminder:

RELATED: My First Time – Justice Baiden Remembers Making (And Losing!) His First $10K From Producing

BMC joined us on “My First Time” this week to explain why the Black boy band holds such a special place amongst his history of hits. You see, being in front of those MTV cameras helped put a face to a name that many R&B fans had only heard or read in the credits of an album booklet — remember those? It goes without saying that being on a nationally broadcasted reality TV show on MTV at its peak will do something for a person’s public profile, but Bryan-Michael Cox definitely made a lasting impression on the industry given his current work alongside new soul crooners like Ari Lennox, Ella Mai and dvsn to name a few.

Watch Bryan-Michael Cox on “My First Time” below to see why Day26 and Making The Band 4 was the real start of it all for his career:

The post My First Time: Bryan-Michael Cox Says Day26 And ‘Making The Band 4’ Was His First Taste Of Fame appeared first on Black America Web.

My First Time: Bryan-Michael Cox Says Day26 And ‘Making The Band 4’ Was His First Taste Of Fame was originally published on blackamericaweb.com