YFN Lucci Pleads Guilty To Violating Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

Atlanta rapper YFN Lucci has entered a guilty plea in connection to a racketeering case in Fulton County.
The rapper whose real name is Rayshawn Bennett was among a dozen suspects indicted in a 75-page, 105-count racketeering indictment focused within the Bloods street gang.
Lucci pleaded guilty to one count of violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act. He was initially was facing a number if felony counts, including felony murder, which carried a maximum penalty of life without parole.
The prosecution proposed a 20-year sentence with a minimum of 10 years to serve. As part of the plea deal, He would get credit for time served as part of the plea deal.
Additonally, he will serve three and a half months in jail and then he will be released and serve the rest of his sentence on probation.
