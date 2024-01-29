Food Blogger Keith Lee is Officially On His Dallas Food Tour

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

The city was raving last week when popular food blogger Keith Lee announced he would be coming to Dallas for his food tour. Many took to social media to tag and recommend local restaurants to try. After much consideration and tea in the comment section, the Tik-Tok star decided to try his first two spots, which are Terry Black Barbeque and Thunder Pie’s.

Now, Lee’s food tour was conducted a little differently than in other cities. In Dallas, he has decided to break up his picks into three categories.

Places with good food and good customer service, but need more marketing Popular local spots voted on by DFW locals Restaurants with diverse backgrounds

Lee said Thunderbirds falls under category 1, which is good customer service. but lacks marketing. Lee mentions spending $139.12 on his family food. See his opinion on the dishes he ordered below!

Check out his second spot, Terry Black Barbeque, which falls under category 2. He says they won the Instagram poll with 10,000 votes. Check out how he rated the dishes below. Lee said his family spent $193.00, and he didn’t like how ordering online was set up.

What do you think? Do you have any recommendations Lee should try? Be sure to stay tuned, to our social media, we will post a poll soon of the best places to eat in Dallas for the upcoming 214 Day celebration!

