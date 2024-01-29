KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Just when we thought Hov was ready to reintroduce himself to the rap game, it seems like chatter about a new Jay-Z album in 2024 was much ado about nothing.

Over the weekend, social media was buzzing with rumors of a new Jay-Z album after video director Hidji took to his IG stories and shared a picture that featured a clapperboard that had the production titled listed as “JAY Z – 2024 ALBUM.” Naturally, everyone assumed that this was happening and Hov would return with some new work in this new year.

Unfortunately, it seems like it’s not meant to be as the official Roc Nation X account refuted the rumors by simply replying, “That’s news to us” to the post circulating on social media.

Well, that was exciting for a few minutes. It’s been six years since Jay-Z dropped his last album, 4:44, and though the project went platinum only a week after its release, Jay hasn’t dropped any new full-length projects since.

In an attempt to make up for his absence from the rap game, Jay did drop a verse the length of an EP on DJ Khaled’s “God Did” but his day-ones want a new album already.

Hopefully, everyone over at Roc Nation is just playing dumb and Jay does indeed have a project on the way in 2024, but it seems like that might be something they’re playing close to the chest for the time being as they’re denying any knowledge of a brand new joint from Hova the Gawd.

What do y’all think? Is Jay-Z dropping a new album this year and keeping it secret? Let us know in the comments section below.

—

Photo: Getty

Roc Nation Shoots Down Rumors Of A New Jay-Z Album was originally published on hiphopwired.com