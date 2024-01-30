Listen Live
Meet 50 Cent THIS THURSDAY Feb 1st at Spec’s Fountain View

Houston's newest celebrity resident will be meeting fans and signing bottles

Published on January 30, 2024

Le Chemin Du Roi and Branson Cognac

Source: 50 CENT / Radio One

Come down to Spec’s (2020 Fountain View Drive) from 6p-7p on February 1st for a bottle signing with the artist and media mogul! 50 will be signing bottles of Le Chemin Du Roi and Branson Cognac. Must be 21 and up.

Click for more info and delicious drink recipes.

