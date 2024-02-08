Listen Live
Contests

Win $250 Cash PLUS Tickets to See DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic LIVE Feb. 17th

Take our short music survey for your chance to win BIG

Published on February 8, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

KMJQ Featured Video
CLOSE
City of Hope's 2023 Music, Film & Entertainment Industry Spirit Of Life® Gala Honoring Lyor Cohen, Global Head Of Music At YouTube And Google

Source: Lester Cohen / Getty

Pass the Mic Live is coming to Houston on Feb 17th and features 112, Adina Howard, Carl Thomas, Teddy Riley, and more at The Smart Financial Center. Majic 102.1 is hooking YOU up with a pair of tickets PLUS $250 cash! Just tell us more about the music YOU love.

CLICK HERE TO TAKE MUSIC SURVEY FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN

More from Majic 102.1

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close